Girl Scout Cookies Are Now Being Sold Online Nationwide

Girl Scout cookie season is beloved by many, but the one downside has always been finding the locations where Girl Scout Cookies are being sold locally. For years, fans have asked for a website to order the iconic cookies form online. Now, with Girl Scouts USA suspending all in-person events, they have decided to go ahead and launch a website to sell cookies nationwide.

Interrupting your scrolling and #COVID19 news with a sweet announcement: you can buy Girl Scout Cookies online! Order now and have them shipped to your door—or donate ‘em to comfort to first responders, frontline workers, and local causes in need. https://t.co/v9sl9qmFir — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) March 27, 2020

For those that thought they missed out on Girl Scout cookie season this year, they can now get their favorites without even leaving their home. “For 108 years, Girl Scouts has been there in times of crisis and turmoil, and today we are stepping forward with new initiatives to help girls, their families, and consumers connect, explore, find comfort, and take action,” said Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo. There is no limit to number of boxes a customer can order.

For those not looking to mess up their diets just yet, there is also an option to send a box to healthcare workers currently on the front line. With Girl Scouts moving cookie sales online, many will soon have their favorite cookie with them while stuck at home.

Via Yahoo!