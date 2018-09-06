Frisco Girl Asks If She Could Bring Home A "$5 Footlong." Mom Had No Idea She Meant A Dog.

We're all familiar with Subway's $5 Footlong promotion, right?

$5 for a sandwich, seems pretty cut and dry. Which is why Kelsey Johnston's mom didn't think anything of a text she received from her daughter last Monday. The text read, "Can I get a $5 footlong?" Kelsey's mom replied, "I don't care. Why are you asking?" Kelsey responded, "Just making sure it's fine, thanks."

When Kelsey arrived home, she was not carrying a delicious Subway sandwich, no. Under her arms was Bentley, a 2-year-old golden retriever-husky mix whom Kelsey just adopted. Dallas Animal Services is currently running a deal where any dog 12 inches or longer can be adopted for just $5. So it's a "$5 Footlong!."

She never specified what kind of foot long... WELCOME HOME BENTLEY BABY pic.twitter.com/MrU6ny4Y5b — kelseygrace (@_kelseygracee) September 4, 2018

Kelsey's mother, of course, was more than a little upset. Kelsey said, "She thought I was coming home with a sandwich not a dog. There was a lot of anger. She was like, "Are you kidding me? You've got a dog?" Eventualy the anger subsided however, and Bentley is a proud member of the family. Kelsey said, "She thought he was so cute. She refuses to walk him, but she loves him."

Dallas Animal Services is currently running the $5 deal until September 8th. Adoptions are normally $45 and include spay/neuter, microchip, and current vaccinations. Fees, however, are waived for animals that have been up for adoption longer than 14 days.

Via WFAA