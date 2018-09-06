Frisco Girl Asks If She Could Bring Home A "$5 Footlong." Mom Had No Idea She Meant A Dog.

September 6, 2018
We're all familiar with Subway's $5 Footlong promotion, right?

$5 for a sandwich, seems pretty cut and dry.  Which is why Kelsey Johnston's mom didn't think anything of a text she received from her daughter last Monday.  The text read, "Can I get a $5 footlong?" Kelsey's mom replied, "I don't care.  Why are you asking?" Kelsey responded, "Just making sure it's fine, thanks."

When Kelsey arrived home, she was not carrying a delicious Subway sandwich, no.  Under her arms was Bentley, a 2-year-old golden retriever-husky mix whom Kelsey just adopted.  Dallas Animal Services is currently running a deal where any dog 12 inches or longer can be adopted for just $5.  So it's a "$5 Footlong!."

Kelsey's mother, of course, was more than a little upset.  Kelsey said, "She thought I was coming home with a sandwich not a dog.  There was a lot of anger.  She was like, "Are you kidding me?  You've got a dog?"  Eventualy the anger subsided however, and Bentley is a proud member of the family.  Kelsey said, "She thought he was so cute.  She refuses to walk him, but she loves him."

Dallas Animal Services is currently running the $5 deal until September 8th. Adoptions are normally $45 and include spay/neuter, microchip, and current vaccinations.   Fees, however, are waived for animals that have been up for adoption longer than 14 days.

Via WFAA

