Texas Girl Boogie Boards Down Flooded Street During Storm

Boogie boarding during Labor Day weekend isn't that unusual. However, usually you are on a beach when doing so.

Not for these folks in Galveston, however. As storms hit Texas' Gulf Coast, some neighborhoods are experiencing moderate to severe flooding. While logic would dictate to avoid driving in these conditions for safety, you can't pass up an opportunity like this can ya?

As the rain poured down, a woman laid on a boogie board, and was towed behind an SUV as it made its way through the flooded neighborhood streets.

Dangerous? Probably. Tons of fun? Oh MOST definitely!

