Knickers The Giant Cow Has Gone Viral
You need to see this bovine to believe it!
December 1, 2018
Let me introduce you to Knickers the cow.
OK...to be exact...Knickers isn't technically a cow (although he looks like one!). He's a steer: or, in other words, a neutered male. Nonetheless, he's huge!
Knickers is a West Australian bovine: specifically, a Holstein Friesian. He stands at 6' 4" from shoulder to hoof; and weighs in at 1.5 tons (about the weight of a compact car).
Get to know Knickers (and how he compares in size to other bovines) here:
Source: The Verge