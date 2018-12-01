Knickers The Giant Cow Has Gone Viral

You need to see this bovine to believe it!

December 1, 2018
JT
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Let me introduce you to Knickers the cow.

OK...to be exact...Knickers isn't technically a cow (although he looks like one!).  He's a steer: or, in other words, a neutered male.  Nonetheless, he's huge!

Knickers is a West Australian bovine: specifically, a Holstein Friesian.  He stands at 6' 4" from shoulder to hoof; and weighs in at 1.5 tons (about the weight of a compact car).

Get to know Knickers (and how he compares in size to other bovines) here:

Source: The Verge

