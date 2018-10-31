Dallas Restaurant Will Pay You $100 An Hour To Pet Puppies All Day!

If you’re looking to change careers, you might want to look into sending your resume to MUTSS Canine Cantina.

The pup-friendly restaurant has two restaurants in Dallas and Fort Worth, and they recently announced their plans for a fall internships.  MUTTS is looking to hire a “Puptern,” who will greet customers and treat their pets with adoration.  And they’ll pay you!  To pet doggos all day long, MUTTS will pay you $100 an hour!

Show us your puppy petting skills! Do you have what it takes to be the first-ever MUTTS Puptern at our brand new location in Fort Worth? Post a photo or video by 11/12 that shows us your puppy petting skills and use #MUTTSpuptern and tag @muttscantina for a chance to be hired as our Puptern and get PAID $100 per hour to pet puppies at our new location! Creativity is encouraged-- tell us why you're the best fit for the position in your caption! #MUTTSFortWorth #MUTTSpuptern

A post shared by Mutts Canine Cantina (@muttscantina) on

Be sure to send those applications in quick!

Via CBS

