Earn $1,000 A Day By Being A Pizza Taste Tester!

Ooni is a company that manufactures home pizza ovens. Obviously, they need to verify their products are top-notch before they ship them out to retail. This is where we come in. Ooni is looking for workers to eat their pizzas, and get paid for it. In fact, Ooni will pay their pizza taste testers up to $1000 a day to stuff their faces.

Pay is dependent on your level of pizza experience, so if you've worked with pizza in the past, you might be the only ones sniffing that $1,000 pay check. Casual home cooks will likely earn around $300 a day, which is nothing to write home about. Plus, you're getting paid to eat pizza. Ooni’s co-founder Darina Garland said, "We feel that keeping the day rate open to a range of rates will ensure that we'll attract the full breadth of people who cook their own pizza at home, from novices through to professional pizzaioli."

Job responsibilities include "testing and providing feedback on various recipes, and maybe throwing the company a bone with a social media post or two." Plus, a yard is required, since they are all OUTDOOR pizza ovens. Sorry, apartment folks.

If you think you've got what it takes, find out more about thew job HERE!

Via NY Post