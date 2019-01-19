George W. Bush Delivers Pizzas To Secret Service During Government Shutdown
January 19, 2019
No matter what your political leanings, you have to admit this is pretty cool.
DFW's own resident ex-President George W. Bush decided to hand-deliver several boxes of pizza to his Secret Service detail: who are working without being paid during the partial government shutdown. Check out what he posted on Instagram:
@LauraWBush and I are grateful to our Secret Service personnel and the thousands of Federal employees who are working hard for our country without a paycheck. And we thank our fellow citizens who are supporting them. It’s time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown.
In case you didn't know, all United States Presidents have lifetime Secret Service detail.
Source: ABC News