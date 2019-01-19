George W. Bush Delivers Pizzas To Secret Service During Government Shutdown

No matter what your political leanings, you have to admit this is pretty cool.

DFW's own resident ex-President George W. Bush decided to hand-deliver several boxes of pizza to his Secret Service detail: who are working without being paid during the partial government shutdown. Check out what he posted on Instagram:

In case you didn't know, all United States Presidents have lifetime Secret Service detail.

Source: ABC News

