George W. Bush Delivers Pizzas To Secret Service During Government Shutdown

Politics aside, this is pretty cool!

January 19, 2019
Photo Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No matter what your political leanings, you have to admit this is pretty cool.

DFW's own resident ex-President George W. Bush decided to hand-deliver several boxes of pizza to his Secret Service detail: who are working without being paid during the partial government shutdown.  Check out what he posted on Instagram:

@LauraWBush and I are grateful to our Secret Service personnel and the thousands of Federal employees who are working hard for our country without a paycheck. And we thank our fellow citizens who are supporting them. It’s time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown.

A post shared by George W. Bush (@georgewbush) on

In case you didn't know, all United States Presidents have lifetime Secret Service detail.

Source: ABC News

