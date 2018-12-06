George W. Bush Continues The Tradition Of Sneaking Candy To Michelle Obama

The blossoming friendship between George W. Bush and Michelle Obama is our favorite celebrity relationship.

Both attended the funeral of Senator John McCain in September, where cameras captured the former President sneaking a piece of candy to the former First Lady.

After entering the National Cathedral for the funeral of his father, George HW Bush, Bush greeted the current and former presidents and first ladies, and once again sneaked Michelle Obama a piece of candy.

#FriendshipGoals

