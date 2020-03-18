George R.R. Martin Says He Is Working On ‘Winds Of Winter’ During Self-Quarantine

With plenty of people stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak, many are struggling to find ways to get their work done. However, there is one man who is benefitting from being stuck at home self-quarantining; George R.R. Martin. The creator of ‘Game of Thrones’ recently claimed that his time in self-quarantine has inspired him to get to work on the latest book in the series, ‘Winds of Winter.’

George R.R. Martin says he's writing daily while isolated amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/6Sqf9GwpgW — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 17, 2020

The ‘Game of Thrones’ author recently shared a blog post discussing his latest work, along with assuring fans of his status during the COVID-19 outbreak. “For those of you who may be concerned for me personally… yes, I am aware that I am very much in the most vulnerable population, given my age and physical condition, but I feel fine at the moment, and we are taking all sensible precautions,” Martin said in his blog post.

Waiting for The Winds of Winter... pic.twitter.com/mANSsQJsPn — Shaantanu Singh (@singh_shaantanu) March 17, 2020

SURE HE IS... COVID-19 has shut down entire nations, but still isn't strong enough to get Martin to finish and release Winds of Winter. — H.Knight -TheBroker- (@iamHoraceKnight) March 17, 2020

Coronavirus is gonna get us the Winds of Winter — Carly Targayren -- (@CarlyTargaryen) March 17, 2020

He then went on to share that he is spending his time writing and is “spending more time in Westeros than in the real world.” That got fans excited, as the author has been working on ‘Winds of Winter’ since 2010. George R.R. Martin has kept busy since then, but maybe the coronavirus is just what was needed to finally finish the book.

Via Entertainment Weekly