George Michael's Art Collection Sells For $15 Million; Proceeds To Go Towards His Philanthropic Work

The private art collection of the late George Michael recently was open for public exhibition before being auctioned off.

All in all, pieces owne by Michael, from notable artists of the Young British Art movement such as Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin, Sarah Lucas, Michael Craig-Martin, and Marc Quinn, amassed over $15 million through Christie’s auction house in London.

Proceeds from the auction will go entirely to Michael's philantrophic efforts, a passion of the singer who passed away Christmas Day 2016. Michael’s trustees said following the auction, "Philanthropic work was hugely important for George during his lifetime and it was his wish that this work would continue after his passing."

Via Rolling Stone