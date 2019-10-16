George Michael Was Almost In ‘Four Weddings And A Funeral’

His greatest hits are often heard at weddings, and his music has been featured in movies, but apparently that wasn’t George Michaels only connection to romantic comedies. A friend of the late singer revealed recently that Michael was almost in the Richard Curtis film, ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral.’ He would have been in the film, along with providing music for the soundtrack.

George Michael was first approached to be in ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ in 1994, but according to his friend the timing “wasn’t quite right” as Michael wanted to focus on his music at that time. “The role was for a gay character and he was incredibly flattered to be asked but decided against it,” said the friend. Of course, his music would still be featured in a film years later, when his greatest his were included in ‘Last Christmas.’

Michael’s friend said “It’s amazing that years later George’s music is finally centre-stage of a film. He would have loved it.” Fans were shocked at the news George Michael was almost in the classic film, with some even saying this would have made an all-time favorite even better. While George Michael didn’t end up in ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral,’ at least fans now know it was a possibility.

Via Mirror