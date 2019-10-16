George Michael Was Almost In ‘Four Weddings And A Funeral’
According To A Friend, Michael Turned Down The Role To Focus On Music
His greatest hits are often heard at weddings, and his music has been featured in movies, but apparently that wasn’t George Michaels only connection to romantic comedies. A friend of the late singer revealed recently that Michael was almost in the Richard Curtis film, ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral.’ He would have been in the film, along with providing music for the soundtrack.
October 15, 2019
George Michael was first approached to be in ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ in 1994, but according to his friend the timing “wasn’t quite right” as Michael wanted to focus on his music at that time. “The role was for a gay character and he was incredibly flattered to be asked but decided against it,” said the friend. Of course, his music would still be featured in a film years later, when his greatest his were included in ‘Last Christmas.’
Michael’s friend said “It’s amazing that years later George’s music is finally centre-stage of a film. He would have loved it.” Fans were shocked at the news George Michael was almost in the classic film, with some even saying this would have made an all-time favorite even better. While George Michael didn’t end up in ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral,’ at least fans now know it was a possibility.
Via Mirror