George Michael’s First Posthumous Song Released For Upcoming Film, ‘Last Christmas’

It has been three years since George Michael passed away, but thanks to the upcoming movie, ‘Last Christmas,’ a new song will be released by the artist posthumously. The new song, ‘This Is How (We Want You to Get High),’ was finished by Michael in late 2015. It will be the first song released by the artist in seven years.

Video of George Michael - This Is How (We Want You To Get High) (Lyric Video)

Christmas is almost here, and it’s a guarantee the Wham! hit ‘Last Christmas’ will be played throughout the holiday season. It has been 35 years since Wham! released the Christmas hit, and now a new movie is coming this holiday season based on the beloved song from George Michael. ‘Last Christmas’ will feature music from George Michael including this new song released posthumously.

Written by Emma Thompson, with Michaels blessing, the film is based on the hit song by the same name. The movie has George Michael fans excited as anticipation is growing. Now, fans will get a little taste with the release of ‘This Is How (We Want You to Get High).’ Hopefully, the new song will soon become another holiday classic.

Via Mashable