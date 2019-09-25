George Lucas “Felt Betrayed” By Disney Over ‘Star Wars’ Handling

It is no secret that George Lucas has not been a fan of Disney’s version of his ‘Star Wars’ series. The original director made some negative comments about the film after ‘The Force Awakens’ was released in 2015. Now, in a new book by Bob Iger, The Disney CEO admitted that George Lucas “felt betrayed” by Disney after they didn’t use some of his ideas for new films.

Disney CEO Bob Iger says George Lucas 'felt betrayed' over Star Wars in new memoir https://t.co/IQMI7BhLnQ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 24, 2019

In his new memoir, ‘The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned From 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company,’ Bob Iger discusses the relationship between the network and George Lucas, along with the original plans for the ‘Star Wars’ revival. In 2012, Disney purchased LucasFilm, along with story outlines of three new ‘Star Wars’ film. However, according to Iger it was never agreed that Lucas’ outlines would be used.

George Lucas feeling betrayed by Iger and Disney is just a massive bummer. Especially how it apparently went down. One can only hope Lucas had SOMETHING significant to do with the story in TROS. Not holding my breath though. — P-Thug (@Hermann22) September 24, 2019

Not surprised! Movies played too safe! They were basically poor remakes of the original trilogy. #Disney needs to b more adventurous. More movies like #RogueOne https://t.co/OoKf24s4n0 — Ryan Tucker (@Ryan19Tucker) September 25, 2019

Bob Iger's timing is a little interesting. Less than three months away from Disney Wars Episode III, and he goes on record how he betrayed George Lucas. This guy is either very stupid or so cocky that he's not afraid of the fan backlash. But he should be afraid. — István Regös (@regos_istvan) September 24, 2019

“George felt betrayed, and while this whole process would never have been easy for him, we’d gotten off to an unnecessarily rocky start,” says Iger in his new book. The CEO would continue saying Lucas didn’t do much to hide his disappointment. Apparently Lucas wasn’t happy that the new films didn’t have “enough visual or technical leaps forward.” While many fans are in agreement with Lucas, the films still made Disney millions, so clearly some fans were happy with them.

