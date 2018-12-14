George Lopez Jokes, "There Are Similarities Between Trump And Latinos."

JT & Billy Kidd interview George Lopez!

George gave us an interview to talk all about his comedy show 'George Lopez, The Wall' coming to DFW, the beginning of his mass success as well as the controversy behind his show's title and navigating through the topics of race in his standup comedy.

JT: What year was it when you started to say, "ok this is where I want to be as far as size and audience and this is what I'm going to keep doing?" (In reference to George growing towards sold out arena shows)

GEORGE: "I've been very fortunate. I started doing it a long time ago. I think June 4th will be 40 years since I started, so I'm fortunate to have longevity in that. But I think it was probably the beginning of my show back in 2003 or 2004, that was when I was kind of still in clubs. Once the show started I went to theaters and arenas and when they syndicated in 2007, I had a whole new audience. But these kids were like 7, 8 and 9. So they would come to the show and write me messages and write I love you so much and I'm 7. I had to tell them we have to tear these letters because I can't be caught with love letters from 7 year olds. So instead, I pulled them backstage to meet them and take pictures and told their parents, 'if you still want to preserve their innocence (if they still even believe in santa claus) maybe give it ten more years."

BILLY KIDD: George you bring up a very good point because I was telling my daughter and her boyfriend and they are both 17 that I was interviewing George Lopez today and their eyes lit up. So I asked 'oh where do you know him from? And they said Nick at Night and Sharkboy & Lava Girl.

GEORGE: "I'm proud to have been in Sharkboy & Lava girl. When Robert Rodriguez picked me up, we went to dinner to talk about it and the first thing he said to me was "are you ready for every kid in the world to know who you are?" and I think he was correct!"

JT: When you call your tour something like "The Wall," that comes with certain amount of baggage... Do you see that play any differently when you come to southern states like Texas?

GEORGE: "Well you know there is two sides to the wall so it is not completely about the wall but I did do an HBO special last year where I got to address some of the issues that I have with the administration. I think you're probably going to lose some fans because of our difference in political opinion but the overall show has very little to do with the title. Pink Floyd survived the wall I think George Lopez can survive the wall. The problem with political now is that people used to be able to disagree, but now it's acutally gone to like hate on both sides which I don't think benefits anybody. But there are similarities between Trump and latinos. You know his wife doesn't speak very good English and he has a kid he hardly talks to and I don't particularly think he's orange, I think he's faded brown."

BILLY KIDD: George, I was checking out your Instagram and showed a couple of videos on there. And you showed some people being racist, or just being nasty in general. Do you think people are becoming nastier or do you think we're just now seeing it more with social media?

GEORGE: "Well I think with social media obviously you see a lot of it but we can't kid ourselves and think that racism is just a two year problem. It's been around for a long time. You know everything is racist but there's just bias I would call it bias. 'Racist' is over used term. I think people are just biased against other people but they don't even have to be of another particular color. When I bought my house, and it's a pretty big house and on Saturday I didn't know how to work the front to let the gas company people in. When I opened the front door, the gas man was latino and I opened the door and he was like "what are you doing here?" and I said "I live here!" and he said "I don't know man I'm not sure if I can turn the gas on if the owner is not here." I said "I'm the owner dude! C'mon!"

JT: Ethnicity and culture weaves so much into your act and your longevity. How do you make a decision when you're working out material on how much you're going to lean on the latino community or more mainstream broad topics?

GEORGE: "Well I think you can do both! I think you can make emphasis to diet, to being allergic, from an amber alert situation. Part of being a comedian is about being conscious of where the line is. Which I've always been. I remember there was a comedian on ABC and I went to the improv and I saw he was very middle of the road and I said to him why are you particularly cleaner than you've ever been? and he goes "well I have a family show on tv and I kinda want to stay in that brand." And you know well I had a family show on tv but also you know the show is not going to run forever and when it ends I wanted to make sure I still had a an audience. That guy is not around standup anymore and I made the decision to stay a little bit edgy. Not everything is this vs that but it's just a comparative situation of culture and lifestyle.

BILLY KIDD: George who did you look up to while growing up? Who made you laugh? Who inspired you?

GEORGE: "Well you know that was a long time ago. I think it was 'Cheech & Chong,' it was George Carlin, and there was a gentlema. I don't know his prison number but it's probably 621358 Pennsylvania federal prison, Bill Cosby was someone we looked up to. Richard Prior, I met Richard kinda in the 90s a little bit and then when he was very sick we'd go and visit. You know all the guys that I admired I got the chance to meet. And even now, I just did a show with Arsenio and I've known Arsenio Hall since 1989 in February it'll be 30 years since we've met. I've been fortunate enough to meet all my heroes and then have a lot of them become friends of mine."

BILLY KIDD: When you're in Texas, what's your favorite Tex-Mex spot?

GEORGE: "There's a few places that I go to. I believe they're all on Harry Hines and they all have bars on the windows!"