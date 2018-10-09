"Moneyball" Writer Tapped To Pen Biopic Of Legend George Carlin

George Carlin will once again grace the silver screen.

A biopic of the late comedian is in the works, with Carlin"s estate teaming up with the Academy Award-nominated Stan Chervin penning the script. Chervin was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for the 2011 film Moneyball.

Jerry Hamza, who is Carlin’s former manager and the current executor of the estate will serve as producer of the film, along with the Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Joe Earley. Berman and Earley said in a statement, "We are honored to tell the story of one of the most important and influential comedians of all time, and to do so alongside those who knew him best. In addition to shaping comedy and culture for decades, and entertaining generations of audiences, Carlin’s battle to protect free speech continues to impact our daily lives and is as relevant as ever."

The as-of-yet untitled project will focus on Carlin’s life and career, including his long battle against censorship and his infamous "Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television" sketch.

The film is still early in the development stages, so whether or not the film will receive a theatrical release, a premium cable premier, or be made available on a streaming service has yet to be determined.

No rumors yet on who is being considered to portray Carlin.

Via Rolling Stone