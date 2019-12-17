Woman Comes Up With Genius Kitchen Hack For Making Baby Yoda Cookies

It may not have come until the end of the year, but Baby Yoda may be the story of 2019. The hit character from ‘The Mandalorian’ has taken over the internet, and while Baby Yoda toys won’t hit stores until 2020, there are plenty of ways to still show love for the adorable character. One woman has gone viral after coming up with a genius kitchen hack to turn an angel cookie cutter, into one for Baby Yoda.

For any Baby Yoda fans looking to show off their love for ‘The Mandalorian,’ along with their cooking skills, this kitchen hack is perfect. All it takes is cutting off the head of an angel cookie cutter, to create the shape of Baby Yoda. With a little bit of icing design once the cookies are done baking, Baby Yoda turns into a delicious treat.

The original hack was posted by Instagram user Katy Atakturk before being shared on twitter and quickly going viral. The post has since been liked over 43,000 times and retweeted over 8,000. With Christmas right around the corner, Baby Yoda can now be added to the collection of holiday cookies.

Via Time