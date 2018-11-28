General Motors Closing Five North American Facilities, Cutting 14,700 Jobs

General Motors is in the midst a complete overhaul, which involves ceasing production of several models of vehicles, as well as closing five facilities scattered across the United States and Canada.

Luckily, the facility located in Arlington will remain open. However, plants in Lordstown, Ohio, which makes the Chevrolet Cruze, Detroit, which makes the Chevrolet Volt, Buick LaCrosse, and Cadillac CT6, and a plant in Ontario, Canada, which makes, the Chevrolet Impala will all close. General Motors will also shut down two transmission plants in Baltimore, and in Warren, Michigan, along with three overseas plants.

GM officials said these actions are all part of a complete corporate overhaul started in 2015. The company wants to shift focus towards sports-utility vehicles, like the ones made in Arlington, as well as electric, hybrid, and self-driving cars. Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO said in a statement, “The actions we are taking today continue our transformation to be highly agile, resilient and profitable, while giving us the flexibility to invest in the future. We recognize the need to stay in front of changing market conditions and customer preferences to position our company for long-term success.”

All in all, the move results in cash savings of about $6 billion, cost reduction of about $4.5 billion, and a “lower capital expenditure annual run rate” of about $1.5 billion.

Via Star Telegram