Gender Reveal Party Ends In Disaster After Car Bursts Into Blue Flames

A gender reveal party in Australia didn’t go exactly as the soon-to-be parents planned.

A car was driving down a road on Australia’s Gold Coast, spouting blue smoke to indicate the parents would soon welcome a baby boy. Unfortunately, the burnout the car was performing to emit the smoke actually caused a spark, and soon the car was engulfed in flames.

Video of Australia gender reveal goes up in flames

The driver and passenger in the vehicle were able to escape safely, but the 29-year-old driver was eventually convicted of “dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.”

Via CNN