Gender Reveal Party Ends In Disaster After Car Bursts Into Blue Flames

July 10, 2019
A gender reveal party in Australia didn’t go exactly as the soon-to-be parents planned.

A car was driving down a road on Australia’s Gold Coast, spouting blue smoke to indicate the parents would soon welcome a baby boy.  Unfortunately, the burnout the car was performing to emit the smoke actually caused a spark, and soon the car was engulfed in flames.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle were able to escape safely, but the 29-year-old driver was eventually convicted of “dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.”

Via CNN

