Richard Rawling’s Fronted Gas Monkey Live To Close For Good

A DFW favorite is reportedly planning to close their doors for good. According to former and current employees the Richard Rawling’s fronted Gas Monkey Live will be closing their doors for good. The venue will reportedly be merging with the neighboring Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill.

Thanks for everything https://t.co/qakFshewuP — Dallas Entertainment (@DallasTxEnt) May 26, 2020

While no official announcement about the closing of Gas Monkey Live has been made, the Facebook pages for Gas Monkey Live and Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill have become one, and the phone number for the music venue has been disconnected. Along with these changes, the website for Gas Monkey live has been shut down, with the domain currently for sale.

Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill and Gas Monkey Garage will remain open and renovations for Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill are currently underway, with plans to expand the stage area. Jack FM hosted the Retro Futura Show at the venue a couples years ago. The venue will be sorely missed by many throughout the metroplex.

Via Dallas Culture Map