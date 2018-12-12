Gary Sinise Sends 2,000 Children Of Fallen Veterans On All-Expenses Paid Trip To Disney World

December 12, 2018
Actor Gary Sinise's dedication to helping the families of fallen soldiers is nothing short of extraordinary.

Though the Gary Sinise Foundation, the 63-year-old just treated nearly 2,000 children, and their surviving parent, to an all-expense trip to Disney World, as part of his Snowball Express Program.  

The Snowball Express Program says on their website, “We’re serving the children of fallen military heroes.  In 2017, Snowball Express became an official Gary Sinise Foundation program.  We are committed to maintaining the wonderful traditions while finding new and exciting ways to serve our families of the fallen.”

Sinise’s involvement with veterans and their families dates back over 40 years.  Over the past four decades, the Gary Sinise Foundation  has served over 160,000 meals to veterans around the country, as well as adapting 70 “smart homes” for severely wounded veterans. Sinise also serves as the national spokesperson for the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial.

