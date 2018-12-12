Gary Sinise Sends 2,000 Children Of Fallen Veterans On All-Expenses Paid Trip To Disney World

Actor Gary Sinise's dedication to helping the families of fallen soldiers is nothing short of extraordinary.

Though the Gary Sinise Foundation, the 63-year-old just treated nearly 2,000 children, and their surviving parent, to an all-expense trip to Disney World, as part of his Snowball Express Program.

Over 1000 Gold Star Children travel w/ surviving parent, 1,750 in all, via @americanair to Disney World today as part of our @GarySiniseFound Snowball Express program. This charter left LAX this morning. I’ll join up in a few days. Have fun kids! We love you! pic.twitter.com/OfMEpVF1er — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) December 8, 2018

The Snowball Express Program says on their website, “We’re serving the children of fallen military heroes. In 2017, Snowball Express became an official Gary Sinise Foundation program. We are committed to maintaining the wonderful traditions while finding new and exciting ways to serve our families of the fallen.”

Sinise’s involvement with veterans and their families dates back over 40 years. Over the past four decades, the Gary Sinise Foundation has served over 160,000 meals to veterans around the country, as well as adapting 70 “smart homes” for severely wounded veterans. Sinise also serves as the national spokesperson for the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial.

Via Daily Wire