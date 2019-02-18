Gary Sinise Overwhelmed Watching “Thank You” Video After Raising $30 Million For Veterans

February 18, 2019
JT
JT
Gary Sinise, Suit, Clapping, National Memorial Day Concert, 2013

(Photo by Andre Chung/MCT/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

Actor Gary Sinise has dedicated his life to helping military veterans and their families.

The Gary Sinise Foundation raises about $30 million annually, 90% of which goes toward the organization’s programs, like building specially adapted smart homes for severely disabled vets, and treating military families to Disney World.

As a thank you for his dedication, tons of Sinise’s fellow actors, friends, peers, and many of the veterans he’s helped surprised him with a wonderful video thanking him for his service and dedication the last four decades.

Of course, the video ends most appropriately with Forrest Gump costar Tom Hanks saying, “Thanks, Lieutenant Dan!” with a smile.

Of course, People was there to capture Sinise’s emotional reaction to watching the video.

Thanks, Lieutenant Dan!

Via People

Tags: 
Gary Sinise
military
veterans
family
Army
Thank You
Emotional
Sweet
Video
Celebrities
Gary Sinise Foundation