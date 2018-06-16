Garland's PSA About 4th Of July Park Closure Will Crack You Up

If you want to celebrate the 4th of July in Windsurf Bay Park on Lake Ray Hubbard in Garland...don't!

The popular location will be shut down this year because it's tough for emergency services to get there. But instead of making a boring announcement about the change, the city of Garland came up with a much more creative (and funny!) way to get the point across: they made a PSA!

Check it out below.

Source: NBC 5 DFW

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!