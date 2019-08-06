Gang Leader Dresses Up As Daughter In Failed Attempt To Escape From A Brazilian Prison

August 6, 2019
JT
JT
Man, Prison, Cell, Hands, Steel Bars

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

Clauvino da Silva attempted to escape the Brazilian prison he was being held captive in Sunday afternoon.

The crime boss, also known as “Shorty,” was visited by family members at the Rio de Janeiro prison, and attempted to use his 19-year-old daughter in his daring escape.   Da Silva’s plan was apparently to leave his daughter in the prison, while he dressed in her clothes, and wore a wig and rubber facemask to try and fool the guards.  However, he was easily caught after displaying “nervousness” while trying to leave the jail. 

Da Silva has since been transferred to a maximum-security prison and is expected to face disciplinary sanctions.  His daughter’s possible role in the escaped is also being looked at by authorities.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Prison
Gang
Leader
Disguise
Escape
costume
Mask
funny
attempt

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes