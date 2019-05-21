“Game Of Thrones” Receives A “John Hughes” Ending, Deciding The Fate Of Each Character

Game of Thrones ended Sunday.

The majority of fans were incredibly disappointed with the show’s eighth and final season, and that disappointment was surely felt following the finale.

Despite however you may feel, people have been putting their own spin on the show’s ending.

Jon and Dany in an alternate ending #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/Sl4Khjmeui — The Joker (@TheManWhoSmiles) May 20, 2019

Our favorite, of course, is this custom John Hughes-style ending, where each character’s fate was decided in an custom fan-made montage.

Say what you will about the #GameOfThronesFinale, the John Hughes homage was a bold choice to end on. pic.twitter.com/kKJrJyV9d7 — Dan Olson (@FoldableHuman) May 20, 2019

We miss it already!

Via Junkee