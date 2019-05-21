“Game Of Thrones” Receives A “John Hughes” Ending, Deciding The Fate Of Each Character

May 21, 2019
JT
JT
Iron Throne, Top, Pointy, Replica, Swords, Close Up, Full Size, Knight School of Welding, 2019

(Photo by Alton Strupp/Courier Journal)

Game of Thrones ended Sunday.

The majority of fans were incredibly disappointed with the show’s eighth and final season, and that disappointment was surely felt following the finale.  

Despite however you may feel, people have been putting their own spin on the show’s ending.

 

 

 

Our favorite, of course, is this custom John Hughes-style ending, where each character’s fate was decided in an custom fan-made montage.

 

We miss it already!

Via Junkee

