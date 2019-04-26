“Game Of Thrones” And Ice Ice Baby Is The Mashup You Didn’t Know You Needed

April 26, 2019
JT
JT
It’s not often Game of Thrones and Vanilla Ice are brought up together.

Even though they both share the common elements of “ice” and “cold,” that’s about where the similarities end.

Then how does this go together so well?

Video editor Swedemason was commissioned to create this promo for the show, which mashes up the HBO television series and Vanilla Ice’s mega-hit “Ice Ice Baby,” and they go together perfectly!

They call it, “A Song of Vanilla Ice and Fire!”

We’re not ready for this show to end!

