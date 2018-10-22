Tom Petty's Favorite Childhood Park Renamed In His Honor

A park frequented constantly by a young Tom Petty will forever bear his name.

Friends, family, and fans gathered at Gainesville's Northeast Park Saturday afternoon for a ceremony dedicated to the late rocker.  On what would have been his 68th birthday, hundreds gathered to officially rename the park Tom Petty Park.

Tom's Brother Bruce spoke at the ceremony saying, "My brother and I grew up in this park.  We played as kids. My cousin reminded me the other day of my remark that it was a sanctuary, and it really was.  It was a place for us to escape and be kids and have fun.  The fact that we are doing this today and the part that we played in it makes it so much more special."

