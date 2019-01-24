After 30 Seasons, Future Of “The Simpsons” Uncertain After Disney’s Acquisition Of Fox

Time might be running out for America’s longest-running TV family.

The future of The Simpsons, which will conclude its 30th season this spring, is uncertain thanks to the recent Disney acquisition of FOX. The series continues to make Fox Broadcasting Company money, though it is mainly through licensing and merchandising opportunities. For the most part, the show still operates at a loss for FBC. With the new deal, however, FBC would be footing the bill for each new episode (before they shared costs with 20th Century Fox), and now there will be no guarantee they make their money back.

With no guarantee of seeing any money through those licensing deals and merchandising opportunities, FBC might finally pull the plug on The Simpsons. However, despite these rumblings, a two-season renewal is still likely, and Disney has a “multitude” of options of nabbing the show from Fox, including adding it to its new streaming service.

The Simpsons current, and 30th, seasons wraps up in March.

Via The Independent