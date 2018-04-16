"Full Metal Jacket" Star R. Lee Ermey Dead At 74

Actor R. Lee Ermey has passed away at the age of 74 from complications from pneumonia.

Ermey is best known for his role as Gunnery Sgt. Hartman, charged with initiating and training the new group of recruits, in Stanley Kubrick's 1987 film Full Metal Jacket. Ermey spent 11 years in the Marine Corps, medically retiring due to injuries in 1971. Ermey also appeared in Dead Man Walking, Seven, Prefontaine, and, Leaving Las Vegas, and lent his voice to The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Toy Story, though his role in Full Metal Jacket is what he will forever be remembered for.

Video of Full Metal Jacket Opening Scene

In a statement, Ermey's manager Bill Rogin said "The real R. Lee Ermey was a family man, and a kind and gentle soul. He was generous to everyone around him. And, he especially cared deeply for others in need. Please support your men and women in uniform. That's what he wanted most of all."

.@RLeeErmey passed away at the age of 74. Rest In Peace, Gunny. We are grateful for your service to our country and for supporting our servicemembers. Semper Fi pic.twitter.com/iQq9Us7aFw — U.S. Army (@USArmy) April 16, 2018

Via CNN