Unlucky Fugitive Gets Arrested Picking Up Pizza Order At The Same Time As Sheriff

When it comes to pizza, there isn’t much that can go wrong, but for one criminal, his pizza cravings may have been what did him in. The Kentucky man had stopped at a pizzeria to pick up a pie, but unlucky for him, a police officer happened to be picking up pizza at the same time. The man was arrested after police realized he was a wanted fugitive.

While most were celebrating National Pizza Day over the weekend, one man was blaming his love of pizza for his misfortune. Police arrested a man in Kentucky after realizing the man had two outstanding warrants. Adding to his rap sheet, police say he will now be charged with “being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, convicted felon possession of handgun, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, resisting arrest, menacing, possession of burglary tools, and possession of legend drugs” as well.

Police shared a photo, Ali with the story of the arrest on the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office official Facebook page, and quickly went viral. Many commenters thanked the police for keeping the area safe, while others just wondered what happened to the man’s pizza. Once again, pizza proves to be more than just a delicious meal.

Via Fox News