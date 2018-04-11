FTC Rules "Warranty Void If Removed Stickers" Are Totally Illegal

"Warranty void if removed." More often than not, you'll see one of these stickers on your purchases, and usually it will force you to use that particular company's parts or services to fix anything broken.

Well the Federal Trade Commission has definitively ruled "no more." On Tuesday, the FTC declared that these stickers are totally and 100% illegal. The warranty terms were deemed "anti-competitive," as they shut out companies that might offer cheaper parts, and force consumers to pay higher prices than they might normally otherwise. So far, the FTC has six "major" companies they have some concerns about, who are adamant their customers use their specified parts and services under the threat of their warranties being revoked. While not going into specifics, the FTC described these companies as operating in the car, mobile, and video-game industries. The FTC did not mention names, but searching the terms of the company's warranty phrasing did yield some matching results. Three of the companies whose phrases matched the ruling include Hyundai, Nintendo, and the Sony Playstation VR.

These companies could be breaking a piece of legislation from 1975 called the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, which governs what can and what can't go into product warranties. Thomas Paul, the FTC’s acting consumer protection chief said, "Provisions that tie warranty coverage to the use of particular products or services harm both consumers who pay more for them as well as the small businesses who offer competing products and services."

The FTC said these companies must review and update their websites and warranties to “ensure that such materials do not state or imply that warranty coverage is conditioned on the use of specific parts of services. If they do not, law enforcement would likely be brought in to handle the situation.

Via Fortune