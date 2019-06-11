Frustrated Neighbors Tired Of The Constant Burglaries Tackle Thief Trying To Break Into Cars

June 11, 2019
JT
JT
Car Burglar, Robbery, Break In, Mask, Screwdriver, Thief, Car Thief

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

A group of neighbors in a Milwaukee were tired of the constant burglaries.

Break-ins and burglaries had become a routine problem for the residents of Milwaukee's Brewers Hill neighborhood, so when they saw a trio of miscreants trying to break into cars this past weekend, they took matters into their own hands.

While playing with her godson last Sunday, Cecilia Loya noticed three men walking up and down the street checking to see if any car doors were opened.  She yelled at the three individuals, and immediately, several neighbors stepped into action.  As the three thieves were making their way to their car to escape, the good Samaritans chased them down on their own, and were able tackle one of them, holding him down until the police arrived.

The officer arrived to the three neighbors standing around the alleged thief, pants around his ankles and lying on the ground.

Loya is thankful for her neighborhood, and hopes the arrest will curb the area's break-in problem.  She said, "It makes me feel very good because it happens a lot around our neighborhood, and I'm honestly, in my opinion, I'm very sick and tired of this situation...So finally, with this, maybe that will be helpful."

Via FOX 6

Tags: 
Burglaries
Neighborhood
neighbors
Justice
Tackle
crime
Video
Break-Ins
cars
Vehicle
Heroic
Poiice

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes