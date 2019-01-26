Frisco Senior Center Gets Visit From Exotic Animals
Kinkajous, lemurs and kangaroos, anyone?
January 26, 2019
Things got a little exotic the other day at Mustang Creek Estates (a senior living facility) in Frisco.
The activities director decided to change things up and bring in ARoo4u: a company that educates through wildlife. In this case, it involved a kinkajou, ringtail lemur, kangaroo, rabbit and several chinchillas.
As you can see in the video below, the residents loved the company!
Source: Dallas Morning News