Frisco Senior Center Gets Visit From Exotic Animals

Things got a little exotic the other day at Mustang Creek Estates (a senior living facility) in Frisco.

The activities director decided to change things up and bring in ARoo4u: a company that educates through wildlife. In this case, it involved a kinkajou, ringtail lemur, kangaroo, rabbit and several chinchillas.

As you can see in the video below, the residents loved the company!

Video of A kangaroo and a lemur bring smiles to seniors

Source: Dallas Morning News

