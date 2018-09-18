National Study Names Frisco The Best City To Live In The United States

Home sweet home, and nobody understands that better than North Texans.

According to a study from MONEY Magazine, Frisco is the best city to live in across the entire United States. Lowly Ashburn, Virginia came in a distant second.

Specifically, MONEY cited Frisco's rapid growth over the past couple of decades, growing from a population of around 6,500 people in 1990 to around 180,000 people today. Not only has the population grown, but Frisco has successfully "translated its growth into a higher quality of life" for its residents.

The list is out! These are MONEY's 50 #BestPlacestoLive in America right now -- https://t.co/FUVwoCmydQ pic.twitter.com/oFRxWgCobw — Money (@MONEY) September 17, 2018

Also, MONEY was impressed with the Frisco school district, and its unbelievable 98% graduation rate. The only other Texas city included in the Top 50 of the list was Flower Mound, sitting at 16.

Via WFAA