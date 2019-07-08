Frisco Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus

July 8, 2019
JT
JT
Mosquito, Finger, Bite, Insect Bite, Green Background

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Shows

It’s that time of year when the mosquitoes are out in full force.

And if we needed any more reason to avoid them, a pool of mosquitoes in Frisco has recently tested positive for carrying the West Nile Virus.

The mosquitoes tested were retrieved from an area of stagnant water near the intersection of Panther Creek and Teel Parkways.  It’s the second pool of mosquitoes that has been tested in Frisco this season. Luckily, no human cases of West Nile have been reported, but residents must remain on high alert.  Environmental Health Supervisor Julie Fernandez says, “it takes just one bite from an infected mosquito to transmit disease.”

The team plans to apply larvicide in areas of stagnant water.  They began testing for mosquitoes at the beginning of May.

Via WFAA

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
local
Frisco
mosquitoes
Mosquito
summer
Stagnant Water
Infection
West Nile

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes