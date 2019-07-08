Frisco Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus

It’s that time of year when the mosquitoes are out in full force.

And if we needed any more reason to avoid them, a pool of mosquitoes in Frisco has recently tested positive for carrying the West Nile Virus.

The mosquitoes tested were retrieved from an area of stagnant water near the intersection of Panther Creek and Teel Parkways. It’s the second pool of mosquitoes that has been tested in Frisco this season. Luckily, no human cases of West Nile have been reported, but residents must remain on high alert. Environmental Health Supervisor Julie Fernandez says, “it takes just one bite from an infected mosquito to transmit disease.”

The team plans to apply larvicide in areas of stagnant water. They began testing for mosquitoes at the beginning of May.

Via WFAA