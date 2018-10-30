Frisco Family's Adorable Harry Potter Costume, With Baby Dressed As Crying Mandrake, Goes Viral

In "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," the world was introduced to Mandrakes.

Though these somewhat adorable mythical creatures have the powers to cure paralysis, they have a very potent scream that can cause serious injury for those that don't take precaution. And as they age, they can even cause death.

Video of Mandrake Potting | Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

One Frisco couple decided to take advantage of the Mandrake's penchant for screaming.

Corey and AnnaMarie Stephens dressed as nervous Hogwarts students handling Mandrakes, with their adorable baby portraying the starring role. They posted the picture to Facebook, where it quickly went viral.

They might have won Halloween!

Via WFAA