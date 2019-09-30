Gunther From ‘Friends’ Says He Hasn’t Spoken To Jennifer Aniston In 15 Years

The Actor Claims It Isn’t Personal, But Instead The Two Moved On

September 30, 2019
JT
JT
James_Michael_Tyler

Rob Kim / Stringer

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
JT
Movies & TV

It has been 25 years since ‘Friends’ was first introduced to the world, and the characters still remains the gold standard for friend groups everywhere. While the show taught the world how to stick it out with a group of lifelong friends, in real life, things didn’t quite work out that way for the actors. James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther in the series, recently revealed he hasn’t spoken to Jennifer Aniston in 15 years.

During the series, James Michael Tyler’s character, Gunther, was obsessed with Aniston’s Rachel Green. The two worked closely together throughout the shows ten year run, but once the show wrapped in 2004, Michael Tyler says the two grew apart. Though he insists it wasn’t personal, the actor said “She lives in another city. I’m not going to go and hang outside her house and wait for her to come outside and say hello. That would be kind of weird!"

Mom -- (pt 2) #friends25

A post shared by cali (@cali.sheldon) on

The one where it all began.... #friends25 ❤️

A post shared by cali (@cali.sheldon) on

Though he has moved on, James Michael Tyler is ready to reminisce about the hit series as it turns 25 years old. He isn’t the only ‘Friends’ star that has been speaking about the show lately. Cali Sheldon, who along with her twin sister played Ross and Rachel’s daughter Emma, recently posted some old photos form her time on set. 25 years later it seems the cast of ‘Friends’ is just as obsessed with the show as the rest of the world.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
friends
James Michael Tyler
Jennifer Aniston
25th Anniversary

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes