Gunther From ‘Friends’ Says He Hasn’t Spoken To Jennifer Aniston In 15 Years

It has been 25 years since ‘Friends’ was first introduced to the world, and the characters still remains the gold standard for friend groups everywhere. While the show taught the world how to stick it out with a group of lifelong friends, in real life, things didn’t quite work out that way for the actors. James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther in the series, recently revealed he hasn’t spoken to Jennifer Aniston in 15 years.

During the series, James Michael Tyler’s character, Gunther, was obsessed with Aniston’s Rachel Green. The two worked closely together throughout the shows ten year run, but once the show wrapped in 2004, Michael Tyler says the two grew apart. Though he insists it wasn’t personal, the actor said “She lives in another city. I’m not going to go and hang outside her house and wait for her to come outside and say hello. That would be kind of weird!"

Though he has moved on, James Michael Tyler is ready to reminisce about the hit series as it turns 25 years old. He isn’t the only ‘Friends’ star that has been speaking about the show lately. Cali Sheldon, who along with her twin sister played Ross and Rachel’s daughter Emma, recently posted some old photos form her time on set. 25 years later it seems the cast of ‘Friends’ is just as obsessed with the show as the rest of the world.

