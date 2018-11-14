Four Friends Disguise Themselves As A Bus In Order To Cross Vehicles-Only Bridge

Zolotoy Bridge, Russia
The Zolotoy Bridge in Russia is vehicles only, meaning if you aren't sitting in a truck, van, car, bus, or any of the like, you're not getting across.

This presented a dilemma for our four heroes, here.  They wanted to get across the bridge, and didn't want to use a vehicle to do so.  So they went with the next most logical solution, and tried to disguise themselves as a bus to try and sneak across undetected.

Did it work?  No, not really.  

A security guard quickly stopped the foursome, and told them to turn back the other way before they got hurt.   Better luck next time!

Via RT

