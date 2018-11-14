Four Friends Disguise Themselves As A Bus In Order To Cross Vehicles-Only Bridge

The Zolotoy Bridge in Russia is vehicles only, meaning if you aren't sitting in a truck, van, car, bus, or any of the like, you're not getting across.

This presented a dilemma for our four heroes, here. They wanted to get across the bridge, and didn't want to use a vehicle to do so. So they went with the next most logical solution, and tried to disguise themselves as a bus to try and sneak across undetected.

Did it work? No, not really.

Золотой мост во Владивостоке закрыт для пешеходов. Но русской смекалке запрет не помеха: четыре жителя города притворились автобусом и таки попали на мост pic.twitter.com/37nXHihufZ — Snob (@snob_project) November 13, 2018

A security guard quickly stopped the foursome, and told them to turn back the other way before they got hurt. Better luck next time!

Via RT