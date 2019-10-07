‘Friends’ Co-Stars Reunite For “Rare” Cast Selfie

Courteney Cox Shared A Photo With Her Former Co-Stars Jennifer Aniston And Matt LeBlanc

October 7, 2019
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Movies & TV

There is nothing better than reuniting with old friends, especially after years apart. Apparently, the stars of ‘Friends’ feel the same way, as some of the cast recently reunited and they seem more than happy to be together. Courteney Cox recently shared a photo on Instagram with her former ‘Friends’ co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc.

A rare night and I love it.

‘Friends’ recently celebrated their 25th anniversary, and it seems since then the world has been doing whatever it takes to get some form of reunion together. While the cast didn’t get together for anything ‘Friends’ related, Courteney Cox apparently recently spent some time with her former co-stars. In the photo, Cox wrote, “A rare night and I love it,” along with a photo of herself with LeBlanc and Aniston.

Trying to play it cool with all this heat. #friends25

This comes after another mini ‘Friends’ reunion Cox posted a few days earlier, when she spent time with another former co-star, Lisa Kudrow, along with singer Charlie Puth and director Judd Apatow. While the cast doesn’t seem to have any interest in bringing ‘Friends’ back after 10 years off the air, it seems Courteney Cox is willing to give fans some show content, even if it is just pictures.

Via Fox News

friends
reunion
Selfie
Courteney Cox
Jennifer Aniston
Matt LeBlanc

