French Mayor Handing Out Free Viagra To Encourage Town To Increase Population

Jean Debouzy is the mayor of Montereau, a small village south of Paris that has a population of only 650 people.

In an effort to get more young people to move to his town and start families, Debouzy is employing a rather unusual method of persuasion. He issued an official decree saying that he was “favorable to the distribution of small blue pills.” Basically, if you move to Montereau, Mayor Debouzy will give you free Viagra in order to start a family.

The decree further stated, “The pills will be distributed to couples between the ages of 18 and 40 in order to give them the chance of conception and thus preserve the schools of the two villages.” Debouzy also said he would consider one-off payments for those couples who have a child. The mayor told The Local, “A village without children is a village that dies.”

Since making the decree last Thursday, oddly, Debouzy and the Montereau have not had any requests for the little blue pill.

Via NY Post