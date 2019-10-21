Check Out The Free Open Tour For Fort Worth’s Newest Music Venue, Dickies Arena

There are plenty of great event venues throughout the metroplex, and now a new spectacular arena is about to pen in Fort Worth. Dickies Arena, along with Trail Drive Management Corp, will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 26th to officially welcome the new arena to the community. Tickets to the event are free on Ticketmaster, and will give citizens a chance to get a first look at all this incredible new arena has to offer.

As visitors enter either of the building’s two main entrances, they will pass under 1 of 2 magnificent glass tile mosaic murals, each commissioned specifically for the facility. Each piece is distinctly different, and celebrates the heritage and diversity of Fort Worth & Texas. pic.twitter.com/g0rB25UjUG — Dickies Arena (@DickiesArena) October 17, 2019

The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 10 A.M. at the Simmons Bank Plaza on the east side of the arena. Immediately following the ribbon cutting, those who registered for free tickets will be able to go on a self-guided tour of the new event space. While tickets are free, there are a limited number, as tours will go on from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Guests are encouraged to take in the beautiful architecture and state of the art space. There will be food and drinks to purchase at the event, and a chance to experience Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live’s BIGFOOT, WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley, a Harlem Globetrotter, and a special presence from Cirque du Soleil. Dickies Arena will kick off their concerts with 21 Pilots, on November 8th, followed by The Black Keys on November 14th. With great shows to start, and a grand opening coming up, Dickies Arena is looking to start off with a bang.

Via Dickiesarena.com