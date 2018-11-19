Frankie Muniz Loses Home To Flooding After Cat Accidentally Turns On Faucet

Frankie Muniz returned from his uncle’s funeral to some more devastating news.

4 of the 5 floors of his home were completely flooded, destroying everything in the process. Muniz lost artwork, personal photos, furniture, and more to the flooding, all because of one single mistake that he didn't even make! While Muniz was away, his cat accidentally turned on a faucet, which led to the flooding.

I arrived home from my uncle's funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture... All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it's true. You wouldn't believe the destruction. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

And what's worse, the hotel Muniz and his girlfriend Paige Price are staying while their house is renovated needed to be evacuated after fire alarms started blaring!

Just woke up to fire alarms and had to evacuate the hotel we are staying in because of what happened to our house. This has been an eventful week. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 17, 2018

Quite an eventful week for sure.

