Frances Bean Cobain Performs First Original Song On Anniversary Of Father's Death

Well, it doesn't look like the apple fell very fall from the tree.

Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has mentioned in the past she's been playing around with a "baby bean of an idea" for her first original song. Last night, on the anniversary of her father's death, Frances Bean performed a snipped of the song for the first time ever in a video posted to Instagram.

Video of Frances Bean Cobain - First Original Song

“I think I saw you when I was small/ I think I found you/ A penny for your good thoughts. I think I found you/ Jesus hangs in your place on the cross/ All these hinges become unscrewed / Heaven knows it was a cage on earth.”

Of composing the song, Frances Bean wrote in the video's caption, "There are so many memeable moments in this clip. I’m SUPER restless because i can’t play guitar with long nails so I’m just sitting in my room alone singin to mah self… not having a TV in my house is the best decision because I’m forced to occupy my time with things that feed my brain & soul instead of wasting energy on thinking about not having to think.”

Kurt died of suicide April 5, 1994 in his Seattle, Washington home.

Via People