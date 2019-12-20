A Fourth ‘Jackass’ Movie Is Set For Release In 2021

One of the craziest ideas for a TV show, let alone a whole movie is getting another installment.

Paramount Studios announced on Thursday that a fourth ‘Jackass’ movie will be released on March 5th, 2021.

Paramount did not specify any details about the next installment of the long running franchise other than the title and release date. There is currently no word on whether or not any of the original cast members will return.

Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine, and Spike Jonze created ‘Jackass’ as a reality show for MTV. It ran from 2000-2002 and later spawned three movies that grossed a combined total of $335 million at the global box office.

Are you excited for the return of ‘Jackass’?

Via: Deadline