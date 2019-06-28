Former Guns N' Roses Drummer Steven Adler Hospitalized After Stabbing Himself In The Stomach

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital last night.

911 was called shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday night to report someone had stabbed themselves. When emergency vehicles arrived at the scene, they discovered it was the 54-year-old who had the stab wound in the stomach.

Adler was rushed to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Adler has struggled with drug addiction for decades, and was fired from Guns N' Roses due to his drug abuse in 1990. He reunited with the band during their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction in 2012.

Via TMZ