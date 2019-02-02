Former Dallas Cowboys Assistant Coach Wade Wilson Dies At 60

Wade Wilson, who was an assistant coach for the Dallas Cowboys, passed away at his come in Coppell yesterday. He was only 60 years-old: and died on his birthday. The cause of his death has not been released.

As you can see in the picture above (Coach Wilson with Jameill Showers, Dak Prescott and Tony Romo), Wilson was instrumental in his job as the Cowboys' quarterbacks coach. He served from 2000-2003 and then again from 2007-2017.

Wade Wilson also played for the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders. In fact, he was a member of the Super Bowl XXX winning team, where was a backup quarterback to Troy Aikman.

Source: MSN Sports

