Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk's April Fool's Day Joke Turns Sour

Former not-so-cool Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr. might want to consider taking a break from social media after an April Fool's joke backfired on him leaving fans expressing their distaste for the joke. Luyendyk is known for his sloppy ending on the recent season of The Bachelor when he proposed to contestant Becca Kufrin only to change his mind weeks later and propose to runner-up Lauren Burnham. The season ended with more drama than it started with and fans left siding for both Kufrin and Burnham.

But Luyendyk should've considered all of this before making the April Fool's joke that he made about him and Burnham expecting their first child.

Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven! @laurenburnham91 pic.twitter.com/Mmx50ePDaB — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) April 1, 2018

Many could've seen right off the bat that this was a joke considering the day it was posted. However, women started sharing their experiences of not being able to conceive and what a horrible joke it would be if he were kidding. Well, guess what?

APRIL FOOLS! — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) April 1, 2018

Needless to say, this joke didn't go over so well with many expressing their distaste for Arie, and well, his Bachelor ending doesn't help either. A few did take Arie's side though, saying it was just a joke on April Fool's Day.

So distasteful. You thought the world was against you before. You just poured gas on that fire. Hopefully you two don’t have to struggle with this issues so many women face each day. pic.twitter.com/VbwaOGdJh8 — Brooke Brooks (@TheBrookeBrooks) April 1, 2018