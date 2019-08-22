Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Says Fans Want Him To Write A Book

Did you know AC/DC had a lead singer before Bon Scott? Original singer Dave Evans was with the band for a year and recorded two singles, "Can I Sit Next To You Girl" and "Baby Please Don't Go" before departing.

Now Evans claims that fans want to know what that first year with AC/DC was like. He told The Metal Voice that a lot happened in that first year

"A lot of people want the book, that first 12 months of the band was incredible. So much happened in that 12 months. And I know a lot of fans want me to write a book about what happened, 'cause I'm the only one who can write it.

Evans went on to say that his story hasn't been told before and that if the right publisher came along he might write a book.

"If the right publisher approached me and wanted to give me an advance, I would write the story, and the fans would absolutely love that story. It's a story that's never been told. And a lot of people should be mentioned, actually, in that first 12 months — a lot of important people. It's a great story. I'm part of that story."

Via: Blabber Mouth