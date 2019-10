Forget Pizza Rat: Meet Cockroach With A Cigarette

Remember pizza rat? Here's a refresher.

Well, our friend pizza rat just may have met his New York City match.

Tom Kretchmar, a divorce lawyer in the city that never sleeps, caught a very unusual sight on video yesterday. Meet cockroach with a cigarette.

Tired: pizza rat

Wired: cigarette cockroach pic.twitter.com/HPxBLkWstX — Tom Kretchmar (@tkretchmar) October 18, 2019

Never a dull day in New York City.

