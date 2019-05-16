Foreign McDonald's To Serve As Mini-Embassies For U.S. Tourists

May 16, 2019
JT
JT
McDonald's, Restaurant, Logo, Sign, Oxford Street, London, 2019

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Shows

For Americans traveling overseas, if you ever need to stop by your nearest U.S. Embassy, you'll soon be able to pick up a quarter pounder with cheese all in the same trip.

The U.S. Embassy in Vienna, Austria recently announced that Americans seeking assistance from the Embassy can head to ANY McDonald's location in the city for "consular services," such as reporting a lost or stolen passport, or seeking travel assistance.

 

McDonald’s spokesperson Wilhelm Baldia said in a statement, "We were approached with the request by the US Consulate. Firstly, because of the brand’s great fame among Americans and secondly, because there are a lot of branches in Austria."  

Employees at each location will be trained to help Americans contact the embassy, although Austria wants to make it very clear that the restaurants will NOT perform and major consular services, and tourists will still need to visit the real embassy to have new passports issued and the like.

Tourists can visit McDonald's embassies as of yesterday!

Via NY Post

Tags: 
mcdonald's
traveling
Embassy
Fast Food
U.S. embassy
American Tourists
Tourism
Austria
Vienna

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes