Rival Houston High School Football Teams Spark Massive Food Fight At Whataburger

November 13, 2018
JT
JT
Whataburger, Exterior, Police Car

(Photo by Karl Etters/Democrat)

A Houston Whataburger played host to two rival High School football teams Friday evening, and the ensuing food fight that erupted between them.

The Clear Lake Falcons beat the Clear Brook Wolverines 28-6 Friday night, and after the game, both teams happened to swing by their local Whataburger.  Unfortunately, words were exchanged, and tempers flared, and it wasn't long before a massive food fight and brawl broke out between the two squads.  Ketchup Trash, food, trays, and drinks were flung across the restaurant, colliding with students, patrons, and strangers alike.

Both school fall under the Clear Creek Independent School District, and are now investigating the matter.  According to a statement released by the school, they will take "the appropriate disciplinary action" if necessary.

